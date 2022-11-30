One arrested after Emporia foot chase

FILE
FILE(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after a foot chase in Emporia.

While details remain sparse, KVOE reports that an arrest has been made following a foot chase in Emporia on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Around 7:40 a.m. Emporia Police indicated that officers were called to the area of 10th and Union St., however, has not released details of the call. One man was arrested shortly after a foot chase began in the area.

Officers have not released the suspect’s name or any information about what led up to the chase.

