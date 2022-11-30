Material witness booked in aggravated kidnapping, sodomy case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A material witness in a case of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sodomy and aggravated domestic battery was booked into the Riley Co. Jail.

The Riley County arrest report for Tuesday, Nov. 29, indicates that Elizabeth Cook, 38, of Manhattan, was booked into the Riley Co. Jail as a material witness in a kidnapping and criminal sodomy case.

RCPD tells 13 NEWS that Cook is a material witness for the case against Luis Martinez, 31, of Topeka, a man accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated domestic battery.

RCPD indicated that Martinez allegedly battered a 37-year-old woman and forced her to stay in a room for an extended period of time.

Police sought Martinez after an arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 3 and he was found and booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail on Aug. 5.

A material witness is described as a witness who has important information about a criminal case. The law allows a warrant to be sought from a judicial officer to arrest a material witness.

“These warrants are issued to ensure an individual’s appearance as a witness in court,” RCPD told 13 NEWS.

