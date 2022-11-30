Man issued citation after causing collision that flipped his van, trapped him inside

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was given a citation after he caused a collision that flipped the van he was driving and trapped him inside for a short time.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Walters Dr. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Greggory Briscoe, 45, of Manhattan, had been headed west on Walters Dr. in his 2018 Dodge Caravan. He turned left at the stop sign at Tuttle Creek Blvd. and was hit by a northbound 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Rylee Dickson, 22, of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that the collision caused the Briscoe’s Caravan to flip on its side. He was trapped in the minivan for a short period before he was able to break through and exit out of the front window.

According to officials, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Dickson was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for chest pain as a result of the collision. Briscoe was also issued a citation for failure to yield.

