Man convicted for the 2021 homicide of man killed by a house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been convicted for the 2021 homicide of a man who was killed in a fire, who also happened to be a man he robbed back in 2019.

John C. Riley, II, was convicted for the December 31, 2019, robbery that happened at 2908 SW 31st Ct. and for the 2021 death of Palmer Thompson who died in a house fire.

According to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s office, law enforcement officers were dispatched to 31st Ct. for a robbery. When officers arrived, they met with Palmer Thompson, who was a maintenance worker for the apartment complex and who also reported that he was just robbed by a man with a large knife.

The items taken from Thompson included the keys to his residence. When Mr. Thompson got home, he discovered some of his items were missing from his 302 NE Spruce residence.

Investigators were then led to John C. Riley II, who was then charged with Aggravated Robbery and Burglary to a Dwelling.

A preliminary hearing was held for the incident on March 4, 2020, where Palmer Thompson testified.

At the end of the hearing, the court found probable cause for the felonies, and Riley’s case was bound for trial. However, he was able to post bond and then was released.

While the case was awaiting a trial date, emergency crews were called to 302 NE Spruce for a house fire on September 26, 2021.

Crews extinguished the fire but, unfortunately, located the body of Palmer Thompson. An investigation led to the conclusion that the fire was intentionally set, that Riley had used Thompson’s identity to access Thompson’s finances following his death, and that Thompson was shot in the head while in his bed.

Riley was taken into custody on September 29, 2021.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay combined the additional charges for the homicide and arson into Riley’s robbery case, which was then approved by the Court in a second preliminary hearing in the case.

The case was scheduled for December 5, 2022, with a jury trial, however, Riley entered a guilty plea for:

Intentional Murder in the 2nd Degree (Level 1 Felony)

2 counts of Aggravated Robbery (Level 3 Felonies)

Arson (Level 6 Felony)

Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness (Level 6 Felony)

The sentencing has been set for February 3, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., for the time being, Riley remains in custody. According to the District Attorney’s office, the plea agreement calls for the parties to recommend the maximum sentence for each charge to run consecutively.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.