KU, K-State volleyball players collect All-Big 12 accolades

IRVING, TEX. (WIBW) - Kansas and Kansas State volleyball were well represented on the Big 12 end of the year awards list released on Tuesday.

Four KU players were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady, sophomore Camryn Turner, super-senior Anezka Szabo, and graduate transfer Lauren Dooley were all named to the second team.

The Kansas Jayhawks will head to Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, the 11th tournament appearance in program history. They will play No. 7 seed Miami on Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Meanwhile, two Kansas State Wildcats also received honors. Senior Sydney Bolding was named to the second team while freshman was named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team. Bolding led K-State with a .312 hitting percentage and 38 aces. She also finished second in the conference with 141 blocks and a 1.32 block average.

Myers, a true-freshman for the Wildcats, led the team in kills per set with 3.32 and 3.75 points per set.

The Wildcats finished the 2022 campaign with a 15-14 record and a 6-10 record in conference play.

