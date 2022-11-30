KU, K-State volleyball players collect All-Big 12 accolades

(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, TEX. (WIBW) - Kansas and Kansas State volleyball were well represented on the Big 12 end of the year awards list released on Tuesday.

Four KU players were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady, sophomore Camryn Turner, super-senior Anezka Szabo, and graduate transfer Lauren Dooley were all named to the second team.

The Kansas Jayhawks will head to Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, the 11th tournament appearance in program history. They will play No. 7 seed Miami on Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Meanwhile, two Kansas State Wildcats also received honors. Senior Sydney Bolding was named to the second team while freshman was named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team. Bolding led K-State with a .312 hitting percentage and 38 aces. She also finished second in the conference with 141 blocks and a 1.32 block average.

Myers, a true-freshman for the Wildcats, led the team in kills per set with 3.32 and 3.75 points per set.

The Wildcats finished the 2022 campaign with a 15-14 record and a 6-10 record in conference play.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
FILE
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters

Latest News

Halle Meister and Jalyn Stevenson earned AVCA All-American Honorable Mention accolades on...
2 Washburn volleyball players earn All-American honors
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26,...
KU garners All-Big 12 Selections
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA college...
K-State football takes home high honors, led by Anudike-Uzomah
FILE - Mike Garrett (25) of the San Diego Chargers is taken down by Bobby Bell (78) of the...
Jayhawk football legend John Hadl passes away at 82