KU garners All-Big 12 Selections

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26,...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After securing is first bowl bid since 2008, and finishing the regular season at 6-6, the Jayhawks are among All-Big 12 selections.

First Team:

(CB) Cobee Bryant

Second Team:

(QB) Jalon Daniels,

(TE), Mason Fairchild,

(OL) Mike Novitsky

(DE) Lonnie Phelps

Honorable Mention:

(OL) Earl Bostick Jr.

(DB) Kenny Logan Jr.

(RB) Devin Neal

(OL) Dominick Puni

The Jayhawks await who they will face and what bowl game they will attend as that will be determined on Sunday.

