KCSL ready to serve up another year of Red Stocking Breakfasts

The KCSL Red Stocking Breakfast is Dec. 3 at Bruff's in Emporia, and Dec. 10 at The Pennant in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu.

Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast events the next two Saturdays: Dec. 3 at Bruff’s in Emporia, and Dec. 10 at The Pennant in Topeka.

KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the events, and the programs it supports.

Both events run 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. You can learn more about KCSL’s programs to support families - and buy advance tickets for the events - at www.kcsl.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
FILE
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters

Latest News

Warmer and windy tomorrow
Much Warmer And Windy Tomorrow To Friday
The Salvation Army has created a weekend challenge so that the organization can get closer to...
Every $20 bill will be matched up to $5K for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign
Art for the Holidays
Topeka Art Guild Gallery showcases Art for the Holidays
Art for the Holidays
Topeka Art Guild Gallery showcases Art for the Holidays