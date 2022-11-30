KCSL ready to serve up another year of Red Stocking Breakfasts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu.

Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast events the next two Saturdays: Dec. 3 at Bruff’s in Emporia, and Dec. 10 at The Pennant in Topeka.

KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the events, and the programs it supports.

Both events run 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. You can learn more about KCSL’s programs to support families - and buy advance tickets for the events - at www.kcsl.org.

