KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Hobson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old man has a warrant issued for his arrest following a sex offender registration violation.

Hobson was last known to be living in homelessness in the Lawrence, Kansas, area.

Officials stated he is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Douglas County, Kansas.

Hobson has been described as a 35-year-old white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

