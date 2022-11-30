KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Hobson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old man has a warrant issued for his arrest following a sex offender registration violation.
Hobson was last known to be living in homelessness in the Lawrence, Kansas, area.
Officials stated he is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Douglas County, Kansas.
Hobson has been described as a 35-year-old white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.