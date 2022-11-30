KBCA Preseason rankings released

Washburn Rural's girls basketball team posed after winning the 6A Girls State Basketball...
Washburn Rural's girls basketball team posed after winning the 6A Girls State Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 12, 2022.(scouting report/@scoutingreport_)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its preseason rankings for both boys and girls basketball.

6A Girls: Washburn Rural (1), Blue Valley North (2), Shawnee Mission West (3), Blue Valley (4), Olathe North (5), Olathe West (6), Shawnee Mission Northwest (7), Topeka High (8), Wichita Heights (9), Derby (10).

5A Girls: St. Thomas Aquinas (1), Andover (2), Lansing (3), St. James Academy (4), Emporia (5), Salina Central (6), Andover Central (7), Bishop Carroll (8), Topeka Seaman (9), Maize South (10).

4A Girls: Bishop Miege (1), Wamego (2), McPherson (3), Hugoton (4), Andale (5), Eudora (6), Wellington (7), Rock Creek (8), Clay Center (9), Clearwater (10).

3A Girls: Goodland (1), Silver Lake (2), Phillipsburg (3), Sabetha (4), Nemaha Central (5), Cheney (6), Colby (7), Halstead (8), Southeast of Saline (9), Eureka (10).

2A Girls: Elbing-Berean Academy (1), Smith Center (2), Garden Plain (3), Jackson Heights (4), St. Mary’s Colgan (5), Valley Heights (6), Sterling (7), Remington (8), Hillsboro (9), Bluestem (10).

1A-Div-1 Girls: Little River (1), Centralia (2), Osborne (3), Pretty Prairie (4), Hodgeman County (5), Clifton-Clyde (6), Olpe (7), Central Plains (8), South Gray (9), Burlingame (10).

1A-Div-2 Girls: Hanover (1), Lebo (2), Attica (3), Hutchinson-Central Christian (4), Ashland (5), Golden Plains (6), Coldwater-South Central (7), Ingalls (8), St. Paul (9), Wheatland/Grinnell (10).

6A Boys: Wichita Heights (1), Blue Valley Northwest (2), Olathe West (3), Lawrence (4), Blue Valley North (5), Derby (6), Lawrence Free State (7), Olathe Northwest (8), Shawnee Mission Northwest (9), Manhattan (10).

5A Boys: Andover (1), Maize South (2), Highland Park (3), Kapaun Mt. Carmel (4), St. Thomas Aquinas (5), St. James Academy (6), De Soto (7), Andover Central (8), Topeka West (9), Basehor-Linwood (10).

4A Boys: Eudora (1), Bishop Miege (2), Topeka Hayden (3), Abilene (4), McPherson (5), Buhler (6), Clay Center (7), Wamego (8), Hugoton (9), Andale (10).

3A Boys: Hesston (1), Southeast of Saline (2), Cheney (3), Sabetha (4), Osage City (5), Wichita Collegiate (6), Galena (7), Nemaha Central (8), Wellsville (9), Haven (10).

2A Boys: Hillsboro (1), Hays-Thomas More Prep (2), Moundridge (3), Inman (4), Ellinwood (5), Wabaunsee (6), Lyndon (7), Bennington (8), St. Mary’s Colgan (9), Wichita Independent (10).

1A-Div-1 Boys: Olpe (1), Macksville (2), South Gray (3), Centralia (4), Burlingame (5), Troy (6), Meade (7), Little River (8), Wichita Classical School (9), Clifton-Clyde (10).

1A-Div-2 Boys: Greeley County (1), Northern Valley (2), Hanover (3), Bucklin (4), Pawnee Heights (5), Dighton (6), Waverly (7), Attica (8), Cunningham (9), Caldwell (10).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Stein
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
An Atlas Air charter flight that left Forbes Field in Topeka Monday afternoon bound for Poland...
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, they were roommates
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance
Aldrick L. Scott
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect

Latest News

FILE - Kansas head coach Lance Leipold takes the field with his team before playing TCU in an...
Contract details released for Kansas coach Lance Leipold’s extension
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches against the Cincinnati Bengals during the...
Rams’ McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Chiefs-Bengals tickets in Cincinnati going as high as $8,000