KBCA Preseason rankings released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its preseason rankings for both boys and girls basketball.

6A Girls: Washburn Rural (1), Blue Valley North (2), Shawnee Mission West (3), Blue Valley (4), Olathe North (5), Olathe West (6), Shawnee Mission Northwest (7), Topeka High (8), Wichita Heights (9), Derby (10).

5A Girls: St. Thomas Aquinas (1), Andover (2), Lansing (3), St. James Academy (4), Emporia (5), Salina Central (6), Andover Central (7), Bishop Carroll (8), Topeka Seaman (9), Maize South (10).

4A Girls: Bishop Miege (1), Wamego (2), McPherson (3), Hugoton (4), Andale (5), Eudora (6), Wellington (7), Rock Creek (8), Clay Center (9), Clearwater (10).

3A Girls: Goodland (1), Silver Lake (2), Phillipsburg (3), Sabetha (4), Nemaha Central (5), Cheney (6), Colby (7), Halstead (8), Southeast of Saline (9), Eureka (10).

2A Girls: Elbing-Berean Academy (1), Smith Center (2), Garden Plain (3), Jackson Heights (4), St. Mary’s Colgan (5), Valley Heights (6), Sterling (7), Remington (8), Hillsboro (9), Bluestem (10).

1A-Div-1 Girls: Little River (1), Centralia (2), Osborne (3), Pretty Prairie (4), Hodgeman County (5), Clifton-Clyde (6), Olpe (7), Central Plains (8), South Gray (9), Burlingame (10).

1A-Div-2 Girls: Hanover (1), Lebo (2), Attica (3), Hutchinson-Central Christian (4), Ashland (5), Golden Plains (6), Coldwater-South Central (7), Ingalls (8), St. Paul (9), Wheatland/Grinnell (10).

6A Boys: Wichita Heights (1), Blue Valley Northwest (2), Olathe West (3), Lawrence (4), Blue Valley North (5), Derby (6), Lawrence Free State (7), Olathe Northwest (8), Shawnee Mission Northwest (9), Manhattan (10).

5A Boys: Andover (1), Maize South (2), Highland Park (3), Kapaun Mt. Carmel (4), St. Thomas Aquinas (5), St. James Academy (6), De Soto (7), Andover Central (8), Topeka West (9), Basehor-Linwood (10).

4A Boys: Eudora (1), Bishop Miege (2), Topeka Hayden (3), Abilene (4), McPherson (5), Buhler (6), Clay Center (7), Wamego (8), Hugoton (9), Andale (10).

3A Boys: Hesston (1), Southeast of Saline (2), Cheney (3), Sabetha (4), Osage City (5), Wichita Collegiate (6), Galena (7), Nemaha Central (8), Wellsville (9), Haven (10).

2A Boys: Hillsboro (1), Hays-Thomas More Prep (2), Moundridge (3), Inman (4), Ellinwood (5), Wabaunsee (6), Lyndon (7), Bennington (8), St. Mary’s Colgan (9), Wichita Independent (10).

1A-Div-1 Boys: Olpe (1), Macksville (2), South Gray (3), Centralia (4), Burlingame (5), Troy (6), Meade (7), Little River (8), Wichita Classical School (9), Clifton-Clyde (10).

1A-Div-2 Boys: Greeley County (1), Northern Valley (2), Hanover (3), Bucklin (4), Pawnee Heights (5), Dighton (6), Waverly (7), Attica (8), Cunningham (9), Caldwell (10).

