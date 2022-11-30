TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas’ job market ranks 39th in the nation.

With the national average for unemployment at 3.7% and many businesses still desperate to hire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst States for Jobs.

To ease the process for job seekers, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across metrics that measured opportunity and economic vitality. Data sets ranged from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

The report ranked Kansas 33rd in the nation with a total score of 50.58. The Sunflower State ranked 39th for the job market and 27th for the economic environment.

To the west, Colorado ranked 4th with a total score of 65.38, a job market rank of 2 and an economic environment rank of 14.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 17th overall with a total score of 57.26. It ranked 18th for the job market and 24th for the economic environment.

To the east, Missouri ranked 26th in the nation with a total score of 52.27, a job market rank of 25 and an economic environment rank of 33.

Lastly, to the south, Oklahoma ranked 45th overall with a total score of 44.96. It ranked 48th for the job market and 34th for the economic environment.

The study also found that Kansas had the third lowest employment growth in the nation while Nebraska tied for the fifth shortest amount of time spent commuting.

According to the report, the best states for jobs are as follows:

Washington Vermont New Hampshire Colorado Minnesota

Meanwhile, the worst states for jobs are:

West Virginia Kentucky Mississippi Louisiana Arkansas

To see where other states rank, click HERE.

