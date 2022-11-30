Kansas Dept. of Ag’s Board of Animal Health to hold quarterly meeting Dec. 7

Kansas Department of Agriculture logo(Kansas Department of Agriculture)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Board of Animal Health will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7.

Officials said it will be a regular quarterly board meeting and will be held via internet meeting services. The meeting will also be open to the public.

To request a copy of the agenda or information on how to access the link to the meeting, you can contact Justin Smith, the animal health commissioner at 785-564-6613, or at Justin.Smith@ks.gov.

