K-State football takes home high honors, led by Anudike-Uzomah

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of the Big 12 Championship, 17 Wildcats were recognized by the Big 12 Conference, led by DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Cooper Beebe was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Anudike-Uzomah is the seventh player in school history to be named the conference defensive player of the year and the first since Jordan Willis – who was also the defensive lineman of the year – in 2016. It was the second-straight season that Anudike-Uzomah was named the conference’s top defensive lineman, the first ever two-time winner since the Big 12 began handing out the award in 2006.

The only Big 12 defender to be a unanimous first-team selection, Anudike-Uzomah has a team-leading 7.5 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss among his 39 tackles this season as 25.6% of his stops have been for lost yardage despite being the recipient of consistent double-team blocking. He has tallied at least a half TFL in eight of 12 games and at least a half sack in six contests. A product of Kansas City, Missouri, Anudike-Uzomah tallied 3.0 sacks against Texas Tech to tie for fourth in a game in school history. He has 19.5 career sacks to rank 10th in school history, while his eight career forced fumbles are tied for fourth and one shy of the school record.

Beebe is K-State’s first offensive lineman of the year since Dalton Risner in 2018 and the third since the Big 12 established the award in 2006 (B.J. Finney, 2014).

Here are more of the accolades:

First Team: Ben Sinnott (FB), Cooper Beebe (OL), Felix Anudike-Uzomah (unanimous selection) (DL), Julius Brents (DB).

Second Team: Deuce Vaughn (RB), Malik Knowles (WR), Phillip Brooks (KR/PR), Kobe Savage (DB), Ty Zentner (P).

Honorable Mention: Ekow Boye-Doe (DB), Phillip Brooks (Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year), DJ Giddens (RB), Hayden Gillum (OL), Daniel Green (LB), Eli Huggins (DL), KT Leveston (OL), Adrian Martinez (QB), Austin Moore (LB), Kobe Savage (S), Deuce Vaughn (RB).

Martinez earned votes for Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, Brooks for Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, Savage for Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Vaughn for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and running back DJ Giddens for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

No. 10 Kansas State gears up for the Big 12 Championship against No. TCU Saturday with kick-off slated for 11 a.m. on ABC.

