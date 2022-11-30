Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire.

The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire.

JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989. He has since served in many positions.

The Department has invited the public to join Jackson’s retirement celebration at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The reception will take place at the Junction City Municipal Building, 700 N. Jefferson St.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.