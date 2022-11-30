Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire.

The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire.

JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989. He has since served in many positions.

The Department has invited the public to join Jackson’s retirement celebration at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The reception will take place at the Junction City Municipal Building, 700 N. Jefferson St.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
FILE
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters

Latest News

Driver hits gas instead of brake
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
Topeka valve leak
Topeka street closes due to valve leak
Midday in Kansas
FILE - (Source: MGN)
Burlington Police search for van believed to be involved in hit and run
A driver drives into the Minor Med building on Nov. 30, 2022.
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes