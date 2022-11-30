As holiday season nears, gas prices continue downward trend in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the holidays right around the corner, gas prices are continuing to trend downward in the Topeka area.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesday morning was $3.49 per gallon, according to AAA.

That’s 11 cents cheaper than $3.60 per gallon of unleaded gas a week ago; 27 cents cheaper than $3.76 per gallon a month ago; and 10 cents higher than the price of $3.39 per gallon a year ago.

AAA also said the national average price of $3.49 for a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesday was $1.52 cheaper than the all-time high of $5.01 per gallon recorded this past June 14.

Meanwhile, in Kansas, the average price for unleaded gas on Wednesday morning was $3.09, which is 40 cents lower than the $3.49 national average.

Diesel fuel also has been decreasing in price in recent weeks. AAA says Wednesday’s national average for a gallon of diesel fuel was $5.17, which is two cents lower than the $5.19 on Tuesday; nine cents lower than the $5.26 of a week ago; 14 cents lower than the $5.31 of a month ago.

However, the national average of $5.17 for a gallon of diesel fuel on Wednesday was $1.54 higher than the $3.63 of a year ago.

In Kansas, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel on Wednesday was $4.63 per gallon, which was three cents cheaper than the $4.66 on Tuesday; 14 cents cheaper than the $4.77 of a week ago; and 45 cents cheaper than the $5.08 of a month ago.

The average price for a gallon of diesel in Kansas on Wednesday was$.28 higher than the $3.35 of a year ago.

According to Gasbuddy.com, unleaded fuel Wednesday morning in the capital city ranged in price from $2.89 to $3.19 per gallon.

