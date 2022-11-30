Girls On the Run adjusts 5K time to support ‘Cats in Big 12 Championship

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls On the Run has adjusted the time of its 5K in order to cheer on the K-State Wildcats in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.

Girls On the Run says on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that it is excited to have the Kansas State University Wildcats play in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. It said it teaches its girls that community support is essential and has decided to move the time of its 5K on Saturday, Dec. 3, to accommodate the football game schedule to reflect that.

The group said it wanted to ensure all of its girls, coaches, community participants and volunteers are able to cross the finish line and cheer on the Wildcats. The time changes are as follows:

9 a.m. - GOTR Girl Arrival

9:15 a.m. - Star Power Session and Warm Up

9:30 a.m. - 5K starts at the K-State Office Park, 1880 Kimball Ave.

GOTR indicated that participation in the event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills. This season, it said girls from Topeka, Junction City, Wamego and Manhattan will complete a fast, flat and fun course. Registration is $30 in advance and includes a beanie and finishers medal.

