Every $20 bill will be matched up to $5K for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army has created a weekend challenge so that the organization can get closer to its $285,000 goal, and all it takes is $20.

On Saturday, December 3, every $20 bill placed in the Salvation Army’s red kettle buckets will be matched up to $5,000 by an anonymous donor.

“We want people to know they can make a difference this holiday season,” Corps Cristian Lopez said. “This match is a way for one person’s $20 bill to be doubled in value in their community.”

According to the Salvation Army, the money donated to the organization, up until Christmas Eve, will go towards families this holiday season for gifts under the Christmas tree, rental and utility assistance, and holiday meals.

“The need people in Topeka are facing this year is greater than we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” Corps Officer Lopez said. “We’re asking everyone to please find a few minutes on Saturday, find a kettle location near them, and make that donation that can help a family struggling in this crisis.”

The Salvation Army says that only physical $20 bills donated on Saturday, December 3 only will go towards the match.

