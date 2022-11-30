Every $20 bill will be matched up to $5K for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army has created a weekend challenge so that the organization can get closer to...
The Salvation Army has created a weekend challenge so that the organization can get closer to its $285,000 goal, and all it takes is $20.(Phil Anderson)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army has created a weekend challenge so that the organization can get closer to its $285,000 goal, and all it takes is $20.

On Saturday, December 3, every $20 bill placed in the Salvation Army’s red kettle buckets will be matched up to $5,000 by an anonymous donor.

“We want people to know they can make a difference this holiday season,” Corps Cristian Lopez said. “This match is a way for one person’s $20 bill to be doubled in value in their community.”

According to the Salvation Army, the money donated to the organization, up until Christmas Eve, will go towards families this holiday season for gifts under the Christmas tree, rental and utility assistance, and holiday meals.

“The need people in Topeka are facing this year is greater than we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” Corps Officer Lopez said. “We’re asking everyone to please find a few minutes on Saturday, find a kettle location near them, and make that donation that can help a family struggling in this crisis.”

The Salvation Army says that only physical $20 bills donated on Saturday, December 3 only will go towards the match.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
FILE
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters

Latest News

Warmer and windy tomorrow
Much Warmer And Windy Tomorrow To Friday
Art for the Holidays
Topeka Art Guild Gallery showcases Art for the Holidays
Art for the Holidays
Topeka Art Guild Gallery showcases Art for the Holidays
Red Stocking Breakfast
KCSL ready to serve up another year of Red Stocking Breakfasts