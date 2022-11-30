Evergy releases ladder safety tips as many decorate for holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has released some safety tips as many decorate for the holidays.

As many begin to decorate their homes for the holidays, Evergy said it has released a few safety tips for those who may be working on a ladder or around power lines.

If residents do plan to use a ladder to install holiday lights, Evergy said they should take the following precautions:

Always look up and look out for overhead power lines or equipment.

Keep yourself and ladders far away - at least 10 feet in all directions, at all times - from power lines, including service lines that connect to the meter on your house.

Be sure to carry ladders horizontally.

Make sure the area above the ladder is clear before placing it upright.

Long ladders may be unwieldy, so ask for help in carrying and setting them up.

Always make sure that the ladder is on a solid, level surface before attempting to climb.

Evergy noted that power lines are intentionally installed out of reach - or buried underground - to prevent human contact. To reduce the risk of contact, it said to:

Look up when carrying a ladder to ensure you don’t make contact with a line. Use fiberglass or wooden ladders instead of metal

Call before you dig. Call 1-800-DIG-SAFE in Kansas and 1-800-DIG-RITE in Missouri to find out where power lines and other utilities are buried before you start any digging project

For more information or other safety tips, click HERE.

