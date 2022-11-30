Emporia parade goers line the streets for ‘A Joyful Christmas’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -‘Tis the season for “A Joyful Christmas” in Emporia.

That was the theme for this year’s Christmas parade. After a Christmas Dedication in front of the Trusler Business Center, the parade took off.

Music, lights and festivity filled the air as it carried along Commercial St. People lined the route to greet the many community groups who decked out floats or marched along to spread holiday cheer.

