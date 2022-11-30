Emporia man behind bars after narcotics were found during traffic stop

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man now faces drug charges after an Osage Co. Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday night.

A report from the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, November 29, an Osage Co. Deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near mile marker 165 on I-35 at 9:55 p.m.

The report further says that during the traffic stop, the deputy found narcotics. The driver, Nathan W. Rodriguez, 30, of Emporia, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was booked on suspicion of:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Criminal use of a weapon
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • No drug tax stamp
  • Possession of marijuana

