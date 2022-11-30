Emporia man behind bars after narcotics were found during traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man now faces drug charges after an Osage Co. Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday night.

A report from the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, November 29, an Osage Co. Deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near mile marker 165 on I-35 at 9:55 p.m.

The report further says that during the traffic stop, the deputy found narcotics. The driver, Nathan W. Rodriguez, 30, of Emporia, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was booked on suspicion of:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Criminal use of a weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

No drug tax stamp

Possession of marijuana

