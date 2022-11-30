Drivers hospitalized when speeding truck causes 6-car pileup near Shawnee

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck that had been going too fast on I-35 caused a 6-car pileup sending multiple drivers to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Pkwy. with reports of a 6-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found traffic had slowed when Tiffani M. Dill, 32, of Lenexa was driving her 2015 Ford F-150 too fast. She rear-ended a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Stephen D. Russell, 47, of Olathe.

From there it was a chain reaction. Russell’s Equinox then rear-ended a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Jennifer M. Simmons-Fields, 43, of Kansas City. Her minivan then rear-ended a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Johnathan C. Haug, 22, of Marshall, Mo. The Fusion then rear-ended a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Jacob T. Stump, 29, of Kansas City, Mo.

Lastly, Stump’s sedan rear-ended an unknown sixth vehicle which had been driven away from the scene before officials arrived.

KHP indicated that Stump was the only individual to escape the crash without injury. Haug drove himself to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Simmons-Fields was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Russell was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Lastly, Dill was not taken to a hospital but also suffered from suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that all drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

