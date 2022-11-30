Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes

A Topeka driver collided with the Minor Med building after he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver collided with the Minor Med building after he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes.

Emergency crews in Topeka were called to Minor Med at 1119 SW Gage Blvd. around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with reports that a car hit the building.

When officials arrived, they said a man in his 70s had attempted to park his car, however, he hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

Officers told 13 NEWS that the car slowly rolled into the building and caused damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

According to officials at the scene, Minor Med and the driver will handle the incident among themselves as the crash happened on private property and no injuries were involved.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
FILE
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters

Latest News

Driver hits gas instead of brake
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
Topeka valve leak
Topeka street closes due to valve leak
Midday in Kansas
FILE - (Source: MGN)
Burlington Police search for van believed to be involved in hit and run