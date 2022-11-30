Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver collided with the Minor Med building after he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes.

Emergency crews in Topeka were called to Minor Med at 1119 SW Gage Blvd. around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with reports that a car hit the building.

When officials arrived, they said a man in his 70s had attempted to park his car, however, he hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

Officers told 13 NEWS that the car slowly rolled into the building and caused damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

According to officials at the scene, Minor Med and the driver will handle the incident among themselves as the crash happened on private property and no injuries were involved.

