Busy Topeka street closes due to water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Topeka street has closed due to a significant water main break.

The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it completely closed SW 12th St. between SW Topeka Blvd. and SW Harrison.

City staff noted that the closure was made due to a large water main break in the area.

According to the City, Huntoon remains open for eastbound travel.

The City indicated the closure should be in place for about 2-3 weeks.

