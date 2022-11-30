Busy Topeka street closes due to water main break

FILE
FILE(City of Marshall)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Topeka street has closed due to a significant water main break.

The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it completely closed SW 12th St. between SW Topeka Blvd. and SW Harrison.

City staff noted that the closure was made due to a large water main break in the area.

According to the City, Huntoon remains open for eastbound travel.

The City indicated the closure should be in place for about 2-3 weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
FILE
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, they were roommates
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters

Latest News

FILE
Kansas job market ranks 39th in the nation
3 arrested in ATF investigation
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
Three arrested following North Topeka search warrants
Drugs discovered while officers execute search warrants in North Topeka homes
Salvador Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery