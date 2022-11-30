Burlington Police search for van believed to be involved in hit and run

FILE - (Source: MGN)
FILE - (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police are searching for a van believed to be involved in a recent hit and run.

The Burlington Police Department says that just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a hit and run was reported in the area of Second and Sanders St.

BPD indicated that the vehicle has been described as a white Chevrolet van that left the area and headed south on Second. It said the van’s tag light and passenger-side front marker light were both missing.

Police said they could not find the van, but have reason to believe it was involved in the accident.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to BPD at 620-364-8757.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
FILE
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters

Latest News

Driver hits gas instead of brake
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
Topeka valve leak
Topeka street closes due to valve leak
Midday in Kansas
A driver drives into the Minor Med building on Nov. 30, 2022.
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes