Burlington Police search for van believed to be involved in hit and run

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police are searching for a van believed to be involved in a recent hit and run.

The Burlington Police Department says that just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a hit and run was reported in the area of Second and Sanders St.

BPD indicated that the vehicle has been described as a white Chevrolet van that left the area and headed south on Second. It said the van’s tag light and passenger-side front marker light were both missing.

Police said they could not find the van, but have reason to believe it was involved in the accident.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to BPD at 620-364-8757.

