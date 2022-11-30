Aldrick Scott’s former instructor says he thought Scott’s involvement to a missing woman had to be a mistake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Aldrick Scott, 47, is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, she has been missing for over a week.

Rico Steele owns a martial arts school. RS MMA & Fitness in Junction City where Scott was taking classes.

“Very humble guy, very respectful and family oriented at the time he was bringing his family. They were a very tight family, They had me over for dinner a couple of times, he was a family guy and well respected soldier,” said Steele.

Taking all these things into account, Steele was shocked to learn Scott was wanted for kidnapping.

“Oh my gosh, wow, yeah that was stunning. I was hoping and praying that it was not true, I hoped it was a mistake in identity or they had the wrong guy, it was very disappointing, heartbreaking.” he said.

He says he hasn’t seen or talked to Scott in about six years.

He never thought Scott was capable of hurting a mother.

“No, no if you were to tell me this without knowing what was going to happen in the future like “Hey do you think he could do this?”. I would have 100% said no, I would have put my life on it. Like this guy? No not this guy.

