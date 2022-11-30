8 wounded, 3 in critical condition, after Louisiana lounge shooting, police say

The shooting took place at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The shooting took place at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.(Gray News, file)
By Patrick Deaville and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray news) - Eight people were shot at a lounge on Broad Street overnight, authorities said.

Three people are in critical condition following the shooting at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

One person is in custody, Fondel said. Police are investigating whether there were other shooters, KPLC reported.

Police were called to the shooting at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Fondel said.

An ambulance took one victim to the hospital, while the rest were taken by officers and other people to the hospital.

Two victims have been treated and released, and three are in stable condition, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
FILE
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters

Latest News

Michelle Blandin, whose father, mother and sister were killed, said this deadly catfishing...
Woman mourns family killed by Virginia deputy
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Buckingham Palace household member resigns amid race comment
Driver hits gas instead of brake
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
Topeka valve leak
Topeka street closes due to valve leak
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Virginia deputy who killed Calif. girl’s family posed as teen to groom, extort her, police say