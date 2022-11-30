40-acre grass fire extinguished near Allen

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grass fire that scorched about 40 acres near Allen has been extinguished.

KVOE reports that on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29, fire crews from around the area responded to reports of a grass fire southwest of Allen.

Officials from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee Co. were all called to the intersection of Road H and 300 just after noon for a grassfire.

District 2 Chief Tharon Mott said crews found 40 acres ablaze when they arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.

Mott said the fire had been caused by a powerline that became detached from a pole. No injuries had been reported and no structures were damaged.

