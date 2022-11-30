2 Washburn volleyball players earn All-American honors

Halle Meister and Jalyn Stevenson earned AVCA All-American Honorable Mention accolades on...
Halle Meister and Jalyn Stevenson earned AVCA All-American Honorable Mention accolades on Wednesday.(Washburn University Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball added two more names to the program’s All-American list as Halle Meister and Jalyn Stevenson earned AVCA All-American Honorable Mention accolades, the association announced on Wednesday.

Washburn volleyball has now collected 32 AVCA All-American awards with all of those coming since 2002 under head coach Chris Herron.

Meister, a senior middle hitter from Omaha, Nebraska, started 31 of the 32 matches this fall and finished second on the team with 269 kills with a conference-best .360 hitting percentage for the season. In addition to being an AVCA All-American this season, Meister she was also named to the AVCA All-Central Region First Team, D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team, All-MIAA First Team, the MIAA All-Tournament Team, and was the Lee Invitational MVP.

Stevenson, a sophomore outside hitter from Spring Hill, Kan., also played in all 32 matches with 31 starts and received All-MIAA First Team honors as she led the Ichabods this season with 386 kills (3.22 kps – seventh in MIAA) and tied for the team-high in double-doubles (14), was second on the team in aces (36), and third in digs (392).

Washburn volleyball went 24-8 this past fall and earned the program’s first-ever MIAA Tournament championship and went on to make its 17th appearance in the NCAA postseason.

