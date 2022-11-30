19-year-old hospitalized after car hits tree, flips into Manhattan front yard

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old in Manhattan was sent to the hospital after his vehicle hit a tree and flipped into a home’s front yard.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found Alexander Arnwine, 19, of Manhattan had been headed west on Kimball in his 1995 Buick Regal. For an unknown reason, they said the Regal left the roadway, hit a tree and flipped in the front yard of a home.

RCPD noted that Arnwine was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of a significant cut to his leg as well as ankle and hand pain.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.