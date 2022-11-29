Two injured when semi-trucks collide in western Kansas

WILSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found David Kissinger, 38, of Wichita, had been headed south in a 2023 Volvo semi-truck on the highway when he was forced to stop at the railroad tracks. As he was just starting to move again, he was rear-ended by a 2000 Kenworth semi-truck driven by James Troy, 57, of La Salle, Colo.

KHP noted that Troy was not wearing a seatbelt and had complained of pain at the scene, but was not transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kissinger, who was wearing his seatbelt, was taken to Neodesha Medical Center with a possible injury.

