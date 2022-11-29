Tuesday forecast: A cold front will lead to a very cold afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This morning will bring the first of 3 cold fronts for the next 8 days and will be the coldest. It may also bring a few flurries or some patchy freezing drizzle however impacts are expected to be low with anything that develops.

Taking Action:

Despite temperatures warming in the 50s this morning along and south of the turnpike, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s by this afternoon for all of northeast Kansas so dress for the cold today.

Any precipitation today will be light and mainly north of I-70. A few slick spots on the roads can’t be ruled out especially on bridges and overpasses however most areas will remain dry.

Friday will be the warmest day but will also come with strong winds.



While this morning’s cold front will be the strongest ushering in the coldest temperatures, the one early next week will come with the highest probability of precipitation and the way it looks now it’ll mostly be rain but snow can’t be ruled out early (next) Tuesday morning.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 28 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun early mainly along and south of the turnpike otherwise cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to drop behind a cold front that will likely push through all of northeast KS by 1pm leading to temperatures in the 20s and 30s by 5pm and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Winds SW/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

While temperatures are cold again Wednesday night, winds won’t be as strong so wind chills won’t be as cold Thursday morning compared to Wednesday morning.

Temperatures warm to end the work week with gusts 30-40 mph Thursday and Friday. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s Thursday with 60s on Friday!!

Behind a dry cold front Friday night, highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday although low 50s can’t be ruled out for the 2nd half of the weekend. While the 8 day indicates a rain chance Monday night, can’t rule out rain as early as Monday afternoon or even snow mixing in before it pushes out around sunrise Tuesday as a cold front pushes through Monday night.

