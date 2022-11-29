Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Kenworth semitrailer was northbound on I-435 and taking the exit for K-32 when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned into the ditch.

The driver, Sheldon L . Fitzpatrick, 64, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Fitzpatrick, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.