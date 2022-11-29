Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash

The driver of a semitrailer was seriously injured in a crash Monday evening in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Kenworth semitrailer was northbound on I-435 and taking the exit for K-32 when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned into the ditch.

The driver, Sheldon L . Fitzpatrick, 64, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Fitzpatrick, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

