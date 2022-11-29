Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant.

TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off.

They say the man told employees he had a gun, but it was not immediately clear if he actually showed it.

TPD did not have a detailed description of the suspect. Anyone with information may call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

