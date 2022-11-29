Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A childcare facility in Topeka will remain open and licensed despite recent violations at the facility.

The Kansas Department of Health Child Care Licensing Program indicates that a June 15,2022 investigation of an abuse allegation found the claim to be true.

The findings of a complaint survey at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Early Learning Center, 5905 SW 10th Ave., indicate that the facility violated a Kansas law that prohibits childcare providers from binding or restricting a child’s movement or enclosing them in a confined space.

According to the report, a staff person at Beautiful Savior forcefully sat a 2-year-old child on the ground for telling the staff er “no” and then restrained the child by “bear hugging” them.

The survey also found a law requiring any person 16 or older working in the facility to “be free of physical, mental or emotional handicaps” to protect the welfare of children had been extensively violated.

The report noted that after interviews, they found at least one staff person was not qualified by “temperament, emotional maturity, sound judgment and an understanding of children” when they yelled and cursed at several 2-year-old children after the person was told “no” by the toddlers.

According to the KDHE, a staff member forced a 2-year-old to pick up toys by grabbing their hands and arms and moving them forcefully to pick up the toys. The report indicates the child’s wrists were slammed onto the toy box while being and cursed.

The Department also noted that staff member yelled at a child for telling them “no” and then spitting. The staffer then took the child’s spit and wiped it on the child’s own face.

Finally, KDHE said a staff member picked up a 2-year-old and “plopped” them on top of a wooden sandbox lid when the child would not listen.

There is nothing in the report that indicates the violations were committed by a single person on the day care staff.

On the KDHE’s website, following the release of the findings, the department indicated it would not require a corrective action plan from the provider.

Two months later, the KDHE indicates it performed an annual licensing survey for Beautiful Savior and found the following:

5 out of 12 staff files reviewed did not have current pediatric first aid and pediatric CPR on file.

1 out of 12 staff files reviewed needs the required health and safety training on file.

2 out of 12 staff files reviewed need orientation given on file

At least one room did not have a lesson plan posted.

1 out of 12 staff files reviewed needs a negative tuberculosis test on file.

2 out of 12 staff files did not have a complete health assessment on file.

Complaints about the facility date back to 2019. They include staff members not receiving proper health and safety training or providing negative TB tests; not creating an accident report after a child’s thumb had been shut in a bathroom door and not performing a background check on a staff member employed for more than a month,

