Three rescued from stalled Emporia hotel elevator

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were rescued from an Emporia elevator after they became trapped when it stalled.

KVOE reports that three people were rescued from a local hotel elevator on Monday evening, Nov. 29, after it became stalled.

The Emporia Fire Department indicated that it was called to the Best Western at 2836 W 18th St., just before 9 p.m. on Monday with reports of people trapped in an elevator.

EFD noted that three people were inside the elevator as it stalled and were safely evacuated.

Fire officials said that it appears the elevator had lost power, however, the reason for that remains unclear. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident.

