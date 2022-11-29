Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation

From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray
From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men have been arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic in an ongoing ATF investigation.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that three men were arrested early Monday morning, Nov. 28, as part of an ongoing Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation.

According to the Shawnee Co. booking report, Cain M. Harris, 26, Damian L. Lewis, 27, and Ronald P. McCray Jr., 33, were all arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the distribution of a certain hallucinogenic - more than 3.5 grams.

Harris and McCray were both held on $25,000 bonds while Lewis was issued a $50,000 bond. All three have since been released.

The booking report also indicates that all three have been set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on March 15.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Stein
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
An Atlas Air charter flight that left Forbes Field in Topeka Monday afternoon bound for Poland...
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
Aldrick L. Scott
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect
Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, they were roommates
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters
FILE
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III