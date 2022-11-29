Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men have been arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic in an ongoing ATF investigation.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that three men were arrested early Monday morning, Nov. 28, as part of an ongoing Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation.

According to the Shawnee Co. booking report, Cain M. Harris, 26, Damian L. Lewis, 27, and Ronald P. McCray Jr., 33, were all arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the distribution of a certain hallucinogenic - more than 3.5 grams.

Harris and McCray were both held on $25,000 bonds while Lewis was issued a $50,000 bond. All three have since been released.

The booking report also indicates that all three have been set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on March 15.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.