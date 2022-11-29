Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago

An Atlas Air charter flight that left Forbes Field in Topeka Monday afternoon bound for Poland made an emergency landing in Chicago.(WBBM)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flight that took off from Topeka Monday afternoon made an emergency landing in Chicago.

Chicago CBS affiliate WBBM reports the plane reported smoke in the cargo hold. It was able to land safely at O’Hare International Airport.

Flightradar24 shows the Atlas Air 747 chartered flight departed Forbes Field at 2:50 p.m. bound for Poznan, Poland, but was diverted to Chicago.

WBBM reports several passengers were seen walking off flight stairs and into vehicles on the runway. Photos from local media show the passengers were dressed in military fatigues. Firefighters and central crew members were tracking down the source of any potential smoke.

No one was hurt, and regular operations continued at O’Hare.

Forbes Field often is the departure site for troops deploying overseas. Fort Riley could not immediately confirm whether its soldiers were on the plane. However, the Army announced in September that Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team would be heading to Europe. A Fort Riley spokesperson said Monday that the 2nd Armored is in the process of deploying, but would not say whether any of the soldiers departed Monday.

