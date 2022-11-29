Silver Alert issued for missing Effingham man

Larry Eckert
Larry Eckert(Atchison Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an Effingham man after he said he was headed to Nortonville but his credit card was used in Missouri.

The Atchison Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that a Silver Alert has been issued for Lawrence “Larry” Eckert, 80, of Effingham, after he had not been seen since 3 p.m. on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Eckert was last seen leaving his home on Highway 116 southeast of Effingham, around 3 p.m. and had stated he was headed to Nortonville in Jefferson Co.

It is also believed that Eckert was at the Atchison Co. Courthouse around 4:30 p.m. that day.

Officials noted that credit card transactions linked to Eckert occurred at the Casey’s in Holton around 5:45 p.m. and then again in Richmond, Mo., around midnight last night.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Eckert is driving a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab with a camper shell bearing license plate number 658-JTG. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a possibly red t-shirt and a sweatshirt with a possibly lime green baseball cap.

If anyone has information about Eckert’s whereabouts, they should contact the Atchison Co. Sheriff’s Office at 913-367-4323.

