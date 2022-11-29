Salute Our Heroes: A.B.A.T.E of Kansas is a longtime supporter for Toys For Tots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 39th year in a row, A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosted their annual Toys For Tots Motorcycle Ride Sunday.

“We’ve done it for 39 years. It was started by our forefathers,” RC Harman of A.B.A.T.E of Kansas said. “We try to keep the tradition going and if we can, we try to get it to grow bigger and bigger every year.”

According to A.B.A.T.E’s website, they are described as a neutral organization that allows all motorcycle riders and motorcycle enthusiasts to unite in a brotherhood to safeguard our rights and still be individuals with different views. They’ve been a big supporter for Toys For Tots, holding charitable events, such as the motorcycle ride, for 39 years and helping out the organization in general.

“Outside of the Toys for Tots ride, A.B.A.T.E does more for Toys for Tots,” Sgt. Joshua Smith of the Marine Corps Reserve said. “They also put out donation boxes throughout the community not just here in Topeka, but as far north as Jackson county and as far west as Riley county. They also help sort toys and bag toys for distribution week. So, it’s not just the Toys for Tots ride, but the organization helps a lot throughout the season of Toys for Tots.”

Harman says that they’ll have another charitable ride in January. More details will be announced at a later time. For more information on the organization, click here.

