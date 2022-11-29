Police execute multiple search warrants in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed multiple search warrants at homes in North Topeka.

Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a heavy Topeka Police Department presence could be seen in the 1200 block of NW Polk St.

13 NEWS crews on the scene observed several animal control vehicles in the area, which are usually used when there are dogs inside a home that need to be taken.

Officials on the scene indicated that multiple search warrants were being executed on multiple homes in the area.

TPD said more information would come later in the day.

