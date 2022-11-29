One arrested following North Topeka disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars after a disturbance in North Topeka.

Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 13 NEWS crews observed Topeka Police place one person under arrest in the 1100 block of NW Harrison St.

Officials indicated that the suspect was involved in an alleged disturbance in the area. They said the incident began a few blocks away and ended on Harrison.

This is a developing story.

