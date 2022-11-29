Officials search for person responsible for Manhattan High School bathroom fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person responsible for starting a fire in a Manhattan High School bathroom.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, officials were called to Manhattan High School West, 2100 Poyntz Ave., with reports of aggravated arson.

When officials arrived, they said they found a bathroom soap dispenser had been lit on fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished by a teacher with a fire extinguisher.

No suspects have been arrested or identified in this case. If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

