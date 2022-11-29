New report ranks Wichita among best cities for singles

FILE
FILE((Source: Pexels))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been ranked among the best cities for singles in a new report.

With about 50% of adults in the U.S. reporting a single status and the average cost of a date reaching more than $90, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Nov. 28, it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Cities for Singles.

To see where those that are single have the best chance of finding love, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities across dating-friendliness indicators. Data sets ranged from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a 2-person meal.

Source: WalletHub

According to the report, Wichita ranked 74th overall with a total score of 51.52. The City ranked 15th for Economics, 167th for Fun & Recreation and 81st for Dating Opportunities.

Meanwhile, to the northeast, Overland Park ranked 114th overall with a total score of 49.03. The City ranked 21st for Economics, 84th for Fun & Recreation and 142nd for Dating Opportunities.

Lastly, a little further east, Kansas City ranked 122nd overall with a total score of 48.23. The City ranked 77th for Economics, 103rd for Fun & Recreation and 123rd for Dating Opportunities.

The report also found that Overland Park is home to the fifth-lowest percentage of singles as well as the fifth-most online dating opportunities and the third lowest cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

The study found that the best places to be single include:

  1. Seattle, Wash.
  2. Madison, Wis.
  3. Denver, Colo.
  4. San Francisco, Cali.
  5. Portland, Ore.

The study reported that the worst places to be single include:

  1. Warwick, R.I.
  2. Glendale, Cali.
  3. Brownsville, Texas
  4. Hialeah, Fla.
  5. Fort Smith, Ark.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Stein
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
Aldrick L. Scott
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect
An Atlas Air charter flight that left Forbes Field in Topeka Monday afternoon bound for Poland...
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
Head Coach Suzie Fritz will not return to K-State volleyball in 2023
Head Coach Suzie Fritz not returning to K-State in 2023
The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire at a trailer home at 948 Grant Ave....
One person found dead in overnight trailer fire

Latest News

FILE
Three rescued from stalled Emporia hotel elevator
FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches against the Cincinnati Bengals during the...
Rams’ McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline
FILE
Topeka ranked among best college towns with low cost of living
Little Apple Toyota
Little Apple Toyota gifts $20,000 to community organizations