New report ranks Wichita among best cities for singles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been ranked among the best cities for singles in a new report.

With about 50% of adults in the U.S. reporting a single status and the average cost of a date reaching more than $90, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Nov. 28, it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Cities for Singles.

To see where those that are single have the best chance of finding love, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities across dating-friendliness indicators. Data sets ranged from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a 2-person meal.

According to the report, Wichita ranked 74th overall with a total score of 51.52. The City ranked 15th for Economics, 167th for Fun & Recreation and 81st for Dating Opportunities.

Meanwhile, to the northeast, Overland Park ranked 114th overall with a total score of 49.03. The City ranked 21st for Economics, 84th for Fun & Recreation and 142nd for Dating Opportunities.

Lastly, a little further east, Kansas City ranked 122nd overall with a total score of 48.23. The City ranked 77th for Economics, 103rd for Fun & Recreation and 123rd for Dating Opportunities.

The report also found that Overland Park is home to the fifth-lowest percentage of singles as well as the fifth-most online dating opportunities and the third lowest cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

The study found that the best places to be single include:

Seattle, Wash. Madison, Wis. Denver, Colo. San Francisco, Cali. Portland, Ore.

The study reported that the worst places to be single include:

Warwick, R.I. Glendale, Cali. Brownsville, Texas Hialeah, Fla. Fort Smith, Ark.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

