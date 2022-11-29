New report ranks Wichita among best cities for singles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been ranked among the best cities for singles in a new report.
With about 50% of adults in the U.S. reporting a single status and the average cost of a date reaching more than $90, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Nov. 28, it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Cities for Singles.
To see where those that are single have the best chance of finding love, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities across dating-friendliness indicators. Data sets ranged from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a 2-person meal.
According to the report, Wichita ranked 74th overall with a total score of 51.52. The City ranked 15th for Economics, 167th for Fun & Recreation and 81st for Dating Opportunities.
Meanwhile, to the northeast, Overland Park ranked 114th overall with a total score of 49.03. The City ranked 21st for Economics, 84th for Fun & Recreation and 142nd for Dating Opportunities.
Lastly, a little further east, Kansas City ranked 122nd overall with a total score of 48.23. The City ranked 77th for Economics, 103rd for Fun & Recreation and 123rd for Dating Opportunities.
The report also found that Overland Park is home to the fifth-lowest percentage of singles as well as the fifth-most online dating opportunities and the third lowest cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment.
The study found that the best places to be single include:
- Seattle, Wash.
- Madison, Wis.
- Denver, Colo.
- San Francisco, Cali.
- Portland, Ore.
The study reported that the worst places to be single include:
- Warwick, R.I.
- Glendale, Cali.
- Brownsville, Texas
- Hialeah, Fla.
- Fort Smith, Ark.
For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.