MTAA receives new fire-fighting truck

MTAA receives its new fire fighting truck on Nov. 29, 2022.
MTAA receives its new fire fighting truck on Nov. 29, 2022.(MTAA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority has received its brand new firefighting truck.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority says on Tuesday, Nov. 29, it received its brand new 2022 Rosenbauer Panther 6x6 aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.

MTAA noted that the new truck holds 3,170 gallons of water with 1,250 GPM high flow roof and bumper turrets and a full suite of safety features. It said the addition expands its ability to keep the Topeka Regional Airport, as well as the public, safe.

The Authority extended its sincere thanks to the Rosenbauer Group for its professional aid through the build and spec process, as well as the high-quality apparatus.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Stein
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
An Atlas Air charter flight that left Forbes Field in Topeka Monday afternoon bound for Poland...
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
Aldrick L. Scott
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect
Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, they were roommates
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance

Latest News

Emporia elevator rescue
Three rescued from stalled Emporia hotel elevator
Richard White
One arrested after taser used on suspect in North Topeka disturbance
Polk-Quincy viaduct repair
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters
Smoking plane
300 soldiers aboard smoking plane that made emergency landing