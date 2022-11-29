MTAA receives new fire-fighting truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority has received its brand new firefighting truck.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority says on Tuesday, Nov. 29, it received its brand new 2022 Rosenbauer Panther 6x6 aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.

MTAA noted that the new truck holds 3,170 gallons of water with 1,250 GPM high flow roof and bumper turrets and a full suite of safety features. It said the addition expands its ability to keep the Topeka Regional Airport, as well as the public, safe.

The Authority extended its sincere thanks to the Rosenbauer Group for its professional aid through the build and spec process, as well as the high-quality apparatus.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.