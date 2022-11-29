Little Apple Toyota gifts $20,000 to community organizations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan dealership presented checks to two community organizations Monday.

Little Apple Toyota welcomed Rock Creek Recreation Monday evening, handing them a $10,000 check. The folks from Little Apple Toyota were also at the Rock Creek USD 323 District Office earlier in the day, where they presented another $10,000 check to Caring Community Foundation.

”There’s not as many mature foundations there as there are in the local Manhattan area, so we’re branching out just slightly outside the area to help out these areas,” Little Apple Managing Partner Tom Hood said. “If you’re in the community, you’ve got to look for opportunities to help any way you possibly can.”

Rock Creek Recreation promotes youth activities in the region. Caring Community Foundation channels its funds into various community projects and causes.

