KU Cancer Center celebrates its most prominent achievement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KU Cancer Center, along with its fellow partners, recognized and celebrated the health system’s most prominent achievement to date.

In July 2022, The KU Cancer Center received a Comprehensive Designation Status from the National Cancer Institute, which is considered the gold standard for cancer centers and the highest recognition to be awarded from the NCI. Governor Laura Kelly celebrated this achievement with the center by proclaiming September “Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awareness Month.”

On Tuesday, November 29, staff members from the KU Cancer Center, the KU St. Francis Campus, and the Masonic Cancer Alliance celebrated its achievement, while recognizing all the contributions made to the center following the partnership between the University of Kansas Cancer Center and the KU Health System St. Francis Campus.

Gary Doolittle, the Medical Director for the Masonic Cancer alliance and medical oncologist for the University of Kansas Cancer Center, said that some past medical data shows significant improvements in the medical community, but, we still have a long way to go.

“The survival data in the last 10 years have, actually, improved for the cancer patient, but it is still not good enough,” said Doolittle. “We still have a lot of work to do, and even with those improvements, there are areas, pockets in the country that do not get the same level of care. So, part of our mission is to make sure that we all get the same level of care so... it is not your zip code that determines how well you do with your cancer care. It really is this large community that is responsible for lifting us all up.”

When asked what new changes this comprehensive status can bring to the cancer center, Doolittle said it can bring the organization additional money and various clinical trials for cancer research.

“Comprehensive status brings different clinical trials to us, different agents that we can use to treat cancer with additional dollars for cancer research,” said Doolittle. “It really does comes down to raising the level of care for the cancer patient(s) in our region. It’s not about care at one institution, it’s about care across our region.”

Which can, hopefully, one day lead to more advanced technology and techniques in the medical field.

“It’s going to be new agents, it is going to be new clinical trials, it’s is going to be better ways to screen and detect cancer at earlier stages -- catch cancer at an earlier stage, the treatment options are much broader and much less aggressive,” said Doolittle. “There is nothing but TO ME as a cancer doctor -- there is nothing but positive things to look forward to in the future right now for the cancer area.”

According to Doolittle, ”the KU Cancer Center and the Masonic Cancer Alliance cover an area that includes 4.5 million people.”

