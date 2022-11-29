Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the Kansas Transportation Secretary and Deputy Secretary have submitted their letters of resignation.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz has resigned. Lorenz has served as Transportation Secretary since her March 2019 confirmation, as well as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub - which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding - since June 2022.

Gov. Kelly noted that Lorenz’s last day in both positions is set for Friday, Dec. 23. From there, she will return to the private sector.

“Julie has been a visionary transportation secretary, seeing infrastructure not simply as roads and bridges but as a powerful way to bring people together for the betterment of future generations,” Kelly said. “Her ability to envision what could be and her determination to build strong coalitions have been essential to our success in closing the Bank of KDOT, passing a bipartisan 10-year infrastructure program, and coordinating billions of dollars in infrastructure funding. I am thankful for her service to my administration and to all Kansans, and I wish her the very best.”

As Lorenz led the launch of the Infrastructure Hub, the Governor indicated that she also oversaw the creation of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, modernized the highway system’s infrastructure for electrification and created a Division of Safety. Currently, KDOT has over 1,000 infrastructure projects in the works.

In October, Kelly said Lorenz was honored with the national 2022 George S. Bartlett Award for her leadership and extensive service in transportation.

“I want to thank Governor Kelly for the opportunity to serve Kansas,” Secretary Lorenz said. “I’m most proud that during my tenure, we were able to craft and implement our new state transportation program, IKE. Thanks to the bipartisan support for IKE, we have rebuilt our infrastructure and modernized how we deliver transportation allowing Kansas to better seize opportunities and meet challenges now and in the future.”

The Governor indicated that Calvin Reed, Director of the Division of Engineering and Design, will lead the department as Interim Secretary until a new one is nominated and confirmed.

“Kansas transportation has benefited greatly from the leadership of Secretary Lorenz,” Reed said. “Kansans can rest assured that our team is well prepared to keep construction projects moving and will continue to make transportation improvements across the state. I’m honored to be entrusted with leading the agency during this transition.”

Kelly noted that Burt Morey, KDOT Deputy Secretary and State Transportation Engineer, also submitted his resignation. He will retire after three decades in the field.

“It’s been my honor to serve KDOT in multiple capacities throughout my career,” Deputy Secretary Morey said. “Thanks to our team, we’ve been able to increase highway construction and improve worker safety at the same time, and Kansas is better off because of it.”

The Governor said Greg Schieber, the Director of Project Delivery, will fill the Interim Deputy Secretary position until a permanent replacement is chosen.

