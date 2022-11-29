Kansas blows past Texas Southern

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball bounced back from its first loss of the season, dominating Texas Southern in Allen Fieldhouse 87-55 on Monday night.

The Jayhawks started with an early 11-2 lead on the Tigers and never looked back. Usual starter Kevin McCullar Jr. was dressed in street clothes, and did not play in Monday’s game due to a minor injury. Joseph Yesufu took his place in the starting lineup.

Jalen Wilson led KU with 22 points, followed by MJ Rice’s 19, and Gradey Dick’s 15.

KU will continue their campaign at home on Thursday, hosting Seton Hall for the Big 12/Big East Battle. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
(File)
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
FILE
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
FILE
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

Latest News

FILE - Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) loses a fumble after being hit by...
Chiefs expected to sign Bronco’s Melvin Gordon to practice squad
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, top, celebrates with linemen KT Leveston (70) and...
K-State football moves to No. 13 in AP rankings
Kansas volleyball celebrates its bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament
KU volleyball is NCAA Tournament bound