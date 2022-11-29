Kansas blows past Texas Southern

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball bounced back from its first loss of the season, dominating Texas Southern in Allen Fieldhouse 87-55 on Monday night.

The Jayhawks started with an early 11-2 lead on the Tigers and never looked back. Usual starter Kevin McCullar Jr. was dressed in street clothes, and did not play in Monday’s game due to a minor injury. Joseph Yesufu took his place in the starting lineup.

Jalen Wilson led KU with 22 points, followed by MJ Rice’s 19, and Gradey Dick’s 15.

KU will continue their campaign at home on Thursday, hosting Seton Hall for the Big 12/Big East Battle. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m.

