Humane Society of Atchison asks for donations as police investigate robbery

ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Humane Society of Atchison over the holiday weekend.

Police said someone entered the shelter and took money, credit cards, and a checkbook from the facility.

The shelter operates on a very thin margin, so the theft is significant.

“It’s very devastating,” said Mia Bowen, a tech at the shelter. “It makes things harder on us and it’s more stressful trying to find stuff to provide for the animals.”

Right now, the shelter is housing some 35 dogs and dozens of cats. Plus, a couple of rabbits and three guinea pigs. The shelter is filled past capacity.

They are seeking donations to help care for the animals. For more information, click here.

The shelter is located at 125 N. 21st Street, so you can drop off your donations there.

You can also donate money via Facebook.

If you’d like to donate via PayPal, just search for “humanesocietyatchison31@gmail.com” in the PayPal app.

This is the Humane Society of Atchison’s Wish List:

Monetary donations

Clumping cat litter

Dog Chow dog food

Purina indoor cat show

Dog toys/treats

Cat toys/treats

Trash bags (42 gallons)

Paper towels

Laundry soap

Dish soap

Bleach

Puppy pads

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.