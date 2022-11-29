Highland Park High School students hosting shoe fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School students are asking you for shoes.

“We need to collect a minimum of 3,000 shoes, 3,000 pairs of shoes,” said Nicole Fraise, a Spanish teacher at Highland Park High School.

Spanish 2 students at Highland Park high School are asking for shoes, but not for them to wear.

“The shoes are going to families in different countries that are in need,” said Fraise, “they also help create jobs in the US and are also helping with sustainability recycling them.”

Each shoe is worth about 50 cents and the funds raised will be split between 13 students who are signed up to take a trip to Costa Rica, Columbia and Panama next June. The trip will cost around 4,500 dollars per student. So why travel south of the Equator?

“A lot of the students here in Topeka have never left Topeka let alone the state of Kansas,” said Fraise, “and a lot of them have never seen the beach, they want to interact with a new culture. They are all studying Spanish so they want to practice they’re Spanish, but for me it’s really important that they have the opportunity to travel so they can see how much bigger the world is outside of Topeka.”

Senior Mackey James is among those who signed up for the trip.

“Honestly, I’m just looking forward to get out of the state,” said James. “I’ve never been out of the state or nothing so I am looking forward to seeing new things and get a different perspective on everything.”

Shoes alone won’t cover all the costs, so students are taking other ‘steps’ too

“We work the concession stand here at Highland Park,” said Fraise. “We also work the concession stands at KU and K-State. I have snacks for sale in my classroom, I do bake sales every other Friday, we want to do a carwash when it warms up again, so we have a list of things that we’re going to do.”

And the experience isn’t the only payoff for the trip.

“We’re using education first as our travel agency that we’re going through so education is important to them,” said Fraise. “The students have the opportunity of either getting a high school elective credit or they can earn three college credits.”

So clean out your closet and bring your gently used pair of shoes to Highland Park High School.

“You all are shopping for Christmas,” said Fraise, “you’re getting rid of things, so empty out the closet so you can put in the new.”

