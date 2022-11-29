FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven.

“Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to duplicate your burger at home, and I just can’t do it.’, owner Jim Haskell recalled. “And I said, ‘That’s why you need to keep coming here then!’”

Annie’s Place has a rock-solid group of regulars who enjoy everything from their Swiss “shroom” burger to the Annie’s-only meatloaf and my personal favorite: their chicken fried steak. Co-owner Jim Haskell says he’s proud that their restaurant is made-to-order and not fast food or just another franchise.

“It’s comfort food,” Jim said with satisfaction. “It’s what you think of being comfortable at home.”

Haskell and his wife have owned Annie’s Place since 1990--buying the restaurant from the original owner who named it after his daughter just a few years before. You’ll find that dinner at Annie’s pales only in comparison to their desserts.

“We have an in-house bakery,” Jim explained. “Our baked goods, you know, you get that aroma or whatever, and we’re coming into the holiday season and if I can promote anything, you’re wanting to order pies or whatever, now is the time to get your pie order in.”

And those pies are the first thing the Broyles Girls order when we eat at Annie’s. While food is at the forefront of what they do, the hostesses and wait staff strive to connect with customers on a personal level, too.

“We do care about every customer that walks through that front door, and I think that’s what I want everybody to feel,” Jim told us.

Construction is currently underway at Gage Center--Annie’s longtime home. Jim says despite the minor inconveniences they’re excited about the revitalization of the shopping center and continue to serve customers in the meantime.

Annie’s Place can be found at the corner of Huntoon and Gage in Topeka. Current construction on Gage Center means you’ll need to enter off Huntoon or Woodhall. Annie’s customers will find dedicated parking on the west side of the building. Learn more, apply for a job, or order online at anniesplacetopeka.com

